Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of M/I Homes worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

