Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.