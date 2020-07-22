Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

NYSE GS opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.11. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

