Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in General Dynamics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

