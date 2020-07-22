Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Skyline worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Skyline by 3,576.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Skyline in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skyline in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Skyline by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.