Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of JinkoSolar worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NYSE:JKS opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $979.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

