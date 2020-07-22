Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

HWM opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

