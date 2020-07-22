Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.60.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.72.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

