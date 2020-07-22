Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth $85,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $237.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Laura C. Kendall purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $94,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $183,274.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

