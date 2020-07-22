Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HFG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.47 ($52.22).

HFG stock opened at €42.20 ($47.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.97 and a 200-day moving average of €30.96. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a 12-month high of €53.35 ($59.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.06.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

