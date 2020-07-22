Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Up 51.2%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) rose 51.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $3.72, approximately 3,847,105 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 41,266,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

HTBX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 633.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,654 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,350 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

