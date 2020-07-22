Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 109,522 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

