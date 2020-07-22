Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.