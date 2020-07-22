Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Healthcare Trust Of America reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of HTA opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 57.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 252,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 497,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

