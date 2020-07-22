Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $147,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after buying an additional 1,210,109 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $20,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after buying an additional 724,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $27.89 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

