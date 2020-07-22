Head-To-Head Survey: SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SMC CORP JAPAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ITOCHU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SMC CORP JAPAN/S pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITOCHU CORP/ADR pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.8% of SMC CORP JAPAN/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ITOCHU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC CORP JAPAN/S 21.01% 8.91% 7.98% ITOCHU CORP/ADR 4.56% 13.19% 4.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ITOCHU CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC CORP JAPAN/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 ITOCHU CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ITOCHU CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC CORP JAPAN/S $4.84 billion 7.57 $1.02 billion $0.76 35.75 ITOCHU CORP/ADR $101.26 billion 0.33 $4.61 billion $6.19 7.24

ITOCHU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SMC CORP JAPAN/S. ITOCHU CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC CORP JAPAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMC CORP JAPAN/S beats ITOCHU CORP/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, petrochemical, and IPP projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells textile machinery, auto parts, medical equipment, electronic systems, and construction machinery; and owns, operates, and leases ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, alumina, etc.; processes and trades in steel products; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, and non-ferrous products; and engages in steel recycling business. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, and electricity, as well as basic pharmaceutical products, sulfur, fertilizers, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, electronic materials, etc. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment is involved in the wood products and building materials, pulp, paper, hygiene, natural rubber, tire, and logistics businesses; and real estate management and development, housing and renovation, etc. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers information technology solutions, Internet related services, venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, financial services, and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

