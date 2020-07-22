Head-To-Head Survey: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) & Cantel Medical (NASDAQ:CMD)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cantel Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Antares Pharma and Cantel Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 0.86% 2.38% 0.92% Cantel Medical 2.75% 12.32% 5.10%

Volatility and Risk

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antares Pharma and Cantel Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $123.86 million 3.84 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -287.00 Cantel Medical $918.16 million 2.33 $55.04 million $2.37 21.38

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Antares Pharma. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Antares Pharma and Cantel Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 3 1 3.25 Cantel Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Antares Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 95.99%. Cantel Medical has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Cantel Medical.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Antares Pharma on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

