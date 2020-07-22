Head-To-Head Review: theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) versus Equifax (OTCMKTS:EFX)

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Equifax and theglobe.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 1 12 5 0 2.22 theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equifax presently has a consensus target price of $157.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Equifax’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Equifax is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Profitability

This table compares Equifax and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 7.45% 27.87% 9.34% theglobe.com N/A N/A -332.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Equifax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Equifax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Equifax has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equifax and theglobe.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $3.51 billion 5.76 -$398.80 million $5.62 29.60 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equifax.

Summary

Equifax beats theglobe.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through Internet. The company serves customers in financial service, mortgage, employers, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, India, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

