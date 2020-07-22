Head to Head Contrast: Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) versus Limestone Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LMST)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.27 $4.93 million N/A N/A Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.32 $10.52 million $1.44 8.09

Limestone Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 20.86% N/A N/A Limestone Bancorp 16.69% 9.72% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sturgis Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Limestone Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.51%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

