Head to Head Contrast: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) versus Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 12.20% 14.33% 1.50% Horizon Bancorp 25.81% 10.68% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $95.67 million 2.69 $31.98 million $0.94 8.02 Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 1.74 $66.54 million $1.64 6.09

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Macatawa Bank pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Macatawa Bank and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.29%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

