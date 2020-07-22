Head to Head Contrast: ImmuCell (ICCC) and Its Competitors

ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ImmuCell to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ImmuCell alerts:

This table compares ImmuCell and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $13.72 million -$1.30 million -31.58 ImmuCell Competitors $408.25 million -$6.75 million 117.39

ImmuCell’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ImmuCell. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ImmuCell and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmuCell Competitors 319 825 1033 95 2.40

ImmuCell currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 14.52%. Given ImmuCell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell’s competitors have a beta of 1.77, indicating that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -10.98% -5.35% -3.98% ImmuCell Competitors -1,030.00% -21.22% -26.56%

Summary

ImmuCell beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.