Head to Head Comparison: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & Wells Fargo & Co (NASDAQ:WFC)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Wells Fargo & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 27.07% 10.18% 1.23% Wells Fargo & Co 6.26% 4.33% 0.37%

24.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Security Bancshares and Wells Fargo & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Co 5 16 5 0 2.00

Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus target price of $33.54, indicating a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Wells Fargo & Co’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Co is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Co is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.58 $15.17 million N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Co $103.92 billion 1.03 $19.55 billion $4.38 5.98

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services. As of February 7, 2019, it operated through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 37 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

