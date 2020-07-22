Head to Head Analysis: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Infineon Technologies (NYSE:IFNNY)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Infineon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 4.24 $29.52 million $2.02 52.86 Infineon Technologies $9.06 billion 3.79 $981.71 million $1.00 26.32

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 0 5 5 0 2.50

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.52%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 12.82% 10.03% 5.08% Infineon Technologies 9.69% 9.68% 6.41%

Volatility and Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Daqo New Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide MOSEFTs and modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, and traction. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for pressure sensors and silicon microphones, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and transient voltage suppressor diodes for use in cellular infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management. The Digital Security Solutions segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment system, mobile payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

