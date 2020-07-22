Head-To-Head Analysis: American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) and Vericity (NYSE:VERY)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 7.10% 15.77% 0.92% Vericity -15.65% -9.64% -2.97%

94.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Vericity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.46 billion 0.69 $246.09 million $5.97 4.39 Vericity $135.30 million 1.01 -$19.32 million N/A N/A

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Equity Investment Life and Vericity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.31%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Vericity.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.