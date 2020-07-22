HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $435,961,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,238 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 527,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 519,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

HCA stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.