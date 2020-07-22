Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.99

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 1123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWKN. TheStreet raised Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $504.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

