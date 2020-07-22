Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.99

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 1123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWKN. TheStreet raised Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $504.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
