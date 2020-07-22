Hashgard Hits One Day Volume of $514,322.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $514,322.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,706,461,933 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

