Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

