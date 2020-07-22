Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.54, 633,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,653,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
