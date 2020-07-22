Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.54, 633,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,653,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 950,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

