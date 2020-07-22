HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) vs. International General Insuranc (OTCMKTS:IGIC) Financial Review

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) and International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and International General Insuranc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.75% 11.55% 1.82% International General Insuranc N/A 16.75% 7.98%

HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insuranc has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and International General Insuranc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANNOVER RUECK/S $24.07 billion 0.91 $1.44 billion $5.96 15.22 International General Insuranc $228.92 million 1.46 $23.57 million N/A N/A

HANNOVER RUECK/S has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insuranc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HANNOVER RUECK/S and International General Insuranc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANNOVER RUECK/S 3 6 0 0 1.67 International General Insuranc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of International General Insuranc shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insuranc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International General Insuranc beats HANNOVER RUECK/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About International General Insuranc

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

