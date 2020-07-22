Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.40. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 34,960 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

In other Hancock Jaffe Laboratories news, major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,361,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.