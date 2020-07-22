Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Halliburton stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 157.75 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,521,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $180,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

