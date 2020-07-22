Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Halliburton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 157.75 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.