Halliburton Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

HAL opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 157.75 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

