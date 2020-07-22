GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $6,472,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Landstar System by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,748 shares during the period.

LSTR stock opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

