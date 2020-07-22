GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American States Water by 229.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

