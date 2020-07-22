GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xilinx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

