GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

