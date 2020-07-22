GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,638,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $759,169.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,270.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

