GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $427,000 Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,946,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,667,000 after buying an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CDW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,850,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.88.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.