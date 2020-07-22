GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $348,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.