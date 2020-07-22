GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 7,660 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.