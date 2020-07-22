GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 702 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 144.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 40.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 261,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75,653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

