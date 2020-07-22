GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 643 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

