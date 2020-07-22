GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 554 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 139,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.95.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

