GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 4,873 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.34 and a 200 day moving average of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

