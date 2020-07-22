GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 4,344 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

