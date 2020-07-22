GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 403 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Icon were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Icon by 281.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

