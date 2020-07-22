GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,691 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

