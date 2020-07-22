GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 15,270 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

